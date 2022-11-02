Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.73 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73), RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. 774,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.28. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 154,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

