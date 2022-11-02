Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $267.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($541.84) to €540.00 ($551.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

