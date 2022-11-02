Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.
Satixfy Communications Stock Down 29.4 %
About Satixfy Communications
Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
