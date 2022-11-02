Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276,430 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises about 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Cenovus Energy worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,010. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

