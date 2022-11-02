Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.67 Million Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,042 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 2.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.54% of Celestica worth $30,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Celestica Stock Up 0.1 %

About Celestica

NYSE CLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 15,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,238. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.