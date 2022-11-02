Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,592 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 2.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 125,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

