Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,592 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 125,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

