Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.91

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.91 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 44.80 ($0.52). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 45.30 ($0.52), with a volume of 704,161 shares trading hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £224.99 million and a PE ratio of 255.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.71.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

