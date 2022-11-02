Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 382.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 5,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,576. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

