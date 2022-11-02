Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

