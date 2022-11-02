Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

