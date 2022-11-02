Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,349. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

