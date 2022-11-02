Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Financial Survey

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scienjoy and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Scienjoy currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,203.37%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 304.42%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.25 $26.68 million $0.68 2.62 Iris Energy $59.05 million 3.16 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Scienjoy and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 8.41% 24.52% 18.50% Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

