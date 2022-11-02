Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.84. 622,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.33 and its 200-day moving average is $297.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.