Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 112,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

