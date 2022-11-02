Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 81,152 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,152 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 4.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $640,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 25,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.