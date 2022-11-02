Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 81,152 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,152 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 4.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $640,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 25,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.
TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
