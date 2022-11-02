Scotia Capital Inc. Has $180.92 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,778 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $180,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,369. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.