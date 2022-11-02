Scotia Capital Inc. Has $77.11 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $77,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 4,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,404. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.