Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.91. 10,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average is $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

