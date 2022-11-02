Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,599 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $258,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 40,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.