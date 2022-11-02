Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 117,744 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,744 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $94,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

