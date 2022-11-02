Scotiabank Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

