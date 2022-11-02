Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $178.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.35.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.