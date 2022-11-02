Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $178.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 65.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 23.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seagen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 419.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

