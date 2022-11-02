Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million.

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

NAVI stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Navient by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,557 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Navient Company Profile



Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

