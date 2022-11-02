Sector Gamma AS Buys 70,948 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 3.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $111.72. 54,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,921. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

