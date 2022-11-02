Sector Gamma AS Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 2.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,801. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

