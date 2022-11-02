Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. 175,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

