Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,015 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

