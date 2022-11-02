Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $735,000 Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at $24,694,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $678.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

