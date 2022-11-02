Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE stock traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.22. 16,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,219. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $324.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.86 and its 200 day moving average is $275.88.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

