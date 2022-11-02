Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $395,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gentex by 52.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

