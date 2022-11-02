Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,955 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. MSA Safety accounts for 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,550. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

