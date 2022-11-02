Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $36,998,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 259,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 256,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BATS:CBOE traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 897,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.