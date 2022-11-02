Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. 12,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,515. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

