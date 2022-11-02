Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares traded.

Semafo Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

