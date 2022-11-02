Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SXT. Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 180,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 981.0% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.