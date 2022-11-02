Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.65

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.65 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 48.10 ($0.56). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 48.95 ($0.57), with a volume of 334,243 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1,020.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.56.

In related news, insider Rosie Toogood bought 49,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,874.50 ($28,759.97).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

