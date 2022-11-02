Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
