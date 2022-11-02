Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($135.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.