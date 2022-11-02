Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.12

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as high as $20.07. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 33,860 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $390.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 440,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

