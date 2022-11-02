Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.12

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as high as $20.07. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 33,860 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shore Bancshares Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $390.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
