Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Decreases By 6.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 29,830,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

