Short Interest in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Expands By 5.5%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 559,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

BRC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRC by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BRC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

