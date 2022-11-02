Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rises By 5.7%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 714,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 23.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Cimpress Company Profile

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.