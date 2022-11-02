Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Grows By 5.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 267,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 136.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance
Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $344.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.61 and a beta of 0.49. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
See Also
