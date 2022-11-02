Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

