Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.35 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.72 million, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,278,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,089,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,278,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock worth $2,938,060. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

