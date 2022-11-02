Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 153,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,423,965. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 159.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

