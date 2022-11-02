Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 678,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,579. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.