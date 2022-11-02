Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
Sleep Number Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
