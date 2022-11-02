Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 174.0% during the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 370,618 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,175,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 926.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 141,269 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

