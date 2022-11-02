Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $55,934.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

